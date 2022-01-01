Reuben in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve reuben
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Reuben Grill
|$9.50
N.Y. style corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, own special dressing, mayo & spicy mustard and served on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Reuben Grill, Double
|$11.50
N.Y. style corned beef, doubled stacked, with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, own special dressing, mayo & spicy mustard and served on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Turkey Reuben
|$9.50
Our Reuben Grill Signature sandwich but with deli sliced turkey, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, own special dressing, mayo & spicy mustard and served on grilled dark rye. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
