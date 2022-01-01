Tacos in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve tacos
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery
|Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos
|$13.99
|Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos
|$9.99
|Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos
|$9.99
More about Plant Bae
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI
Plant Bae
175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery
|Beefless Tacos
|$11.00
Three hard shell beefless tacos are filled with lettuce, tomatoes, beefless crumbles, blackbean chili, and vegan ranch dressing.
|SeaBae Tacos
|$11.00
Two fishless tacos are served with lettuce, tomatoes, our signature vegan tartar sauce, and a pickle.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$10.99
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
BBQ
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)
|$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
|Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)
|$6.50
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
|Gulf Fish Taco
|$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
El Rey Burrito Lounge
1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery
|Chorizo Taco
|$4.95
|12 Tacos Super Magic Kit
|$55.00
|Steak & Onion Taco
|$5.50
Grilled CAB steak topped with raw onions & salsa halcon
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
|Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos
|$13.99
|Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos
|$9.99
|Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos
|$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck
Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck
3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
|Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos
|$12.99
|Wharf Shrimp Regular Tacos
|$12.99