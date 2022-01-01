Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Montgomery

Go
Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve tacos

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI

Plant Bae

175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Beefless Tacos$11.00
Three hard shell beefless tacos are filled with lettuce, tomatoes, beefless crumbles, blackbean chili, and vegan ranch dressing.
SeaBae Tacos$11.00
Two fishless tacos are served with lettuce, tomatoes, our signature vegan tartar sauce, and a pickle.
More about Plant Bae
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Grilled Fish Tacos$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW) image

BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)$6.50
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
Gulf Fish Taco$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Sweet Potato Taco image

 

El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Taco$4.95
12 Tacos Super Magic Kit$55.00
Steak & Onion Taco$5.50
Grilled CAB steak topped with raw onions & salsa halcon
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos$12.99
Wharf Shrimp Regular Tacos$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery

Apple Salad

Coleslaw

Tuna Sandwiches

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Montgomery to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston