Veggie rolls in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

36 Dexter Ave, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1470 Taylor Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

