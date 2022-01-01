Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Montgomery
/
Montgomery
/
Veggie Rolls
Montgomery restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Rock N Roll Sushi
36 Dexter Ave, Montgomery
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1470 Taylor Road, Montgomery
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
