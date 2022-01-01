Chicken fried steaks in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Cork This Tap That
26091 TX-105, Montgomery
|Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
|$12.95
Served with a dinner salad, french fries, gravy and toast
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
14075 Liberty St, Montgomery
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH
|$12.99
lettuce , mayo , pickles , tomatoes
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$15.99
Hand breaded in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Served with your choice or brown or white gravy