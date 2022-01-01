Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Montgomery

Go
Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve chicken salad

Uncle Bob's BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery

20873 Eva St. G., Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery
Consumer pic

 

Phil's Roadhouse & Grill

14075 Liberty St, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$14.99
Garden Fresh Greens served in a homemade tortilla bowl with jack and cheddar cheese topped with southwest seasoned chicken breast , Pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Served with side of Santa Fe ranch dressing and salsa
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.99
house made chicken salad on wheat bread with lettuce tomatoes and mayo
CHICKEN BREAST SALAD$14.99
Fried , Grilled , Blackened or smoked chicken served on mixed greens , tomatoes , cucumber , boiled egg , jack and cheddar cheese and red onions. topped with homemade tortilla strips and your choice of dressing
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Hunger Crush Cafe - 15250 Texas 105 Suite 160

15250 Texas 105 Suite 160, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.95
Dairy,
Chicken Salad$10.95
Wheat Crackers
More about Hunger Crush Cafe - 15250 Texas 105 Suite 160

Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery

Cobbler

Pudding

Quesadillas

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Meatloaf

Map

More near Montgomery to explore

Spring

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston