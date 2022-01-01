Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Montgomery
/
Montgomery
/
Chips And Salsa
Montgomery restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Grab N Go Tacos - WoodForest
810 Pine Market Ave 100, Montgomery
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsas
$2.99
More about Grab N Go Tacos - WoodForest
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
14075 Liberty St, Montgomery
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$9.99
Freshly made chips and homemade salsa
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery
Spinach Salad
Bread Pudding
Caesar Salad
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Garlic Bread
More near Montgomery to explore
Spring
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Conroe
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Magnolia
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Humble
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Kingwood
Avg 4.8
(14 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Houston
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(242 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston