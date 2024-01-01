Fajitas in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Bosque Mexican Grill - Montgomery
El Bosque Mexican Grill - Montgomery
20821 Eva St, Montgomery
|Fajita Fiesta for 1
|$18.95
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
More about Grab N Go Tacos - WoodForest
Grab N Go Tacos - WoodForest
810 Pine Market Ave 100, Montgomery
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$2.25
Our classic Fajita Taco with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies, along with shredded cheese, grilled bell peppers, & grilled onions on a flour tortilla.