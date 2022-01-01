Grilled chicken in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cork This Tap That
Cork This Tap That
26091 TX-105, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomatos, and mayo
More about McKenzie's Barbeque & Burgers
McKenzie's Barbeque & Burgers
17099 Walden Road, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Basket
|$11.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Plate
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
More about Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery
20873 Eva St. G., Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00