Pretzels in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants that serve pretzels
Cork This Tap That
26091 TX-105, Montgomery
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$10.95
More about Cork This Tap That
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
14075 Liberty St, Montgomery
No reviews yet
DESSERT PRETZEL
$7.99
Soft baked jumbo pretzel covered in cinnamon and sugar
JUMBO PRETZEL
$12.99
Salted and served with side of cheese and spicy mustard * subject to availability*
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
