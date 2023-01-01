Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve pretzels

Cork This Tap That

26091 TX-105, Montgomery

Pretzel$10.95
More about Cork This Tap That
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill

14075 Liberty St, Montgomery

DESSERT PRETZEL$7.99
Soft baked jumbo pretzel covered in cinnamon and sugar
JUMBO PRETZEL$12.99
Salted and served with side of cheese and spicy mustard * subject to availability*
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill

