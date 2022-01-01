Salmon in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve salmon
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
14075 Liberty St, Montgomery
|SALMON
|$18.99
North Atlantic Salmon Fillet Cooked the way you want Grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with side of dill butter
More about Pizza Shack- Montgomery - 19132 Stewart Creek Rd.
Pizza Shack- Montgomery - 19132 Stewart Creek Rd.
19132 Stewart Creek Rd., Montgomery
|Blackened Salmon
|$18.99
Norwegian salmon blackened and topped with crawfish sauce, mushrooms, tomato & green onion, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies
|Grilled Salmon Platter
|$16.99
Seasoned grilled Norwegain salmon topped with a Tuscan butter, served with rice pilaf & sauteed veggies