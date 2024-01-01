Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve taco salad

Phil's Roadhouse & Grill

14075 Liberty St, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$15.99
Garden Fresh Greens served in a homemade tortilla bowl with jack and cheddar cheese topped with southwest seasoned chicken breast , Pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Served with side of Santa Fe ranch dressing and salsa
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
El Bosque Mexican Grill - Montgomery

20821 Eva St, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.95
A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.
More about El Bosque Mexican Grill - Montgomery
The Montgomery Grove

22016 Eva St, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TEXAS TACO SALAD$12.00
More about The Montgomery Grove

