Taco salad in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
14075 Liberty St, Montgomery
|CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$15.99
Garden Fresh Greens served in a homemade tortilla bowl with jack and cheddar cheese topped with southwest seasoned chicken breast , Pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Served with side of Santa Fe ranch dressing and salsa
More about El Bosque Mexican Grill - Montgomery
El Bosque Mexican Grill - Montgomery
20821 Eva St, Montgomery
|Taco Salad
|$13.95
A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.