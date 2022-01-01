Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in Monticello

Go
Monticello restaurants
Toast

Monticello restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Rugie's Dugout image

 

Rugie's Dugout

1210 N 6th Street, Monticello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT**Sandwich**$13.99
More about Rugie's Dugout
Whiskey & Wine Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Whiskey & Wine Saloon

4986 E White Point Drive, Monticello

Avg 4.6 (365 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sandwich$10.50
More about Whiskey & Wine Saloon

