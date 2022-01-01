Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Funnel cake in
Monticello
/
Monticello
/
Funnel Cake
Monticello restaurants that serve funnel cake
Rugie's Dugout
1210 N 6th Street, Monticello
No reviews yet
Funnell Cake Fries
$6.99
More about Rugie's Dugout
PIZZA • GRILL
Whiskey & Wine Saloon
4986 E White Point Drive, Monticello
Avg 4.6
(365 reviews)
Funnel Cake Fries
$7.00
More about Whiskey & Wine Saloon
Browse other tasty dishes in Monticello
Nachos
Tacos
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Wraps
Blt Sandwiches
Pretzels
More near Monticello to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(522 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston