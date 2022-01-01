Go
Toast

Monti's

Come in and enjoy!

4757 N Talman

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Mayo$0.75
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak$8.50
Grilled onions, choice of white American, smoked provolone or aged cheddar sauce. Prepared with black Angus rib-eye and served on Philly amoroso rolls. All-white chicken breast substitution available.
Buffalo Sauce$0.75
Southside Johnny$9.50
sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, swiss cheese, horseradish cream sauce. Prepared with Black Angus rib-eye and served on Philly amoroso rolls. All-white chicken breast substitution available.
See full menu

Location

4757 N Talman

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

No reviews yet

Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.

The Budlong Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

Jerry's Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Cosmic Sandwiches since 2002

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

A welcoming neighborhood joint with a focus on delicious burgers and craft beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston