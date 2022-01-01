Montpelier restaurants you'll love

Go
Montpelier restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Montpelier

Montpelier's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Montpelier restaurants

Churn image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES

Churn

12909 OH-15, Montpelier

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.50
This pizza starts like all of the others with our home made dough, then we top it with Ranch, loads of Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon and top it off with a few pieces of fresh Spinach. This my friends is another one of our top 5 pizzas!
Chicken Bacon Avocado Panini$11.25
One of our most popular items- melted Colby Jack Cheese on our Honey Wheat swirl bread, loaded with plenty of fresh Grilled Chicken an a creamy Avocado half.
Fun-guy Pizza$12.00
More about Churn
JJWINNS image

 

JJWINNS

13508 ST RT 15, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.00
1/2 lb. of boneless wings tossed in your choice of plain, medium, hot, honey BBQ, spicy garlic, sweet Thai chilli, spicy ranch, smoke jumper or Tennessee whisky glaze. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Kids Mac-n-Cheese$6.00
Served with a fountain drink with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and pudding or fruit cup.
Rigatoni Alfredo$13.00
Fresh pasta tossed with grilled chicken. wild mushrooms and fresh spinach in a Romano cream sauce
Served with house salad and garlic toast.
More about JJWINNS
Drop Tine Winery and Tap House image

 

Drop Tine Winery and Tap House

311 West Main St, Montpelier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prowler fill margarita$8.00
Cheese cake$4.50
Pretzel Sticks$6.00
More about Drop Tine Winery and Tap House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Montpelier

Tacos

Map

More near Montpelier to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet

Sylvania

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Columbia City

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston