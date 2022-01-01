Montpelier restaurants you'll love
Montpelier's top cuisines
Must-try Montpelier restaurants
More about Churn
COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES
Churn
12909 OH-15, Montpelier
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$14.50
This pizza starts like all of the others with our home made dough, then we top it with Ranch, loads of Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon and top it off with a few pieces of fresh Spinach. This my friends is another one of our top 5 pizzas!
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Panini
|$11.25
One of our most popular items- melted Colby Jack Cheese on our Honey Wheat swirl bread, loaded with plenty of fresh Grilled Chicken an a creamy Avocado half.
|Fun-guy Pizza
|$12.00
More about JJWINNS
JJWINNS
13508 ST RT 15, Montpelier
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$9.00
1/2 lb. of boneless wings tossed in your choice of plain, medium, hot, honey BBQ, spicy garlic, sweet Thai chilli, spicy ranch, smoke jumper or Tennessee whisky glaze. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
|Kids Mac-n-Cheese
|$6.00
Served with a fountain drink with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and pudding or fruit cup.
|Rigatoni Alfredo
|$13.00
Fresh pasta tossed with grilled chicken. wild mushrooms and fresh spinach in a Romano cream sauce
Served with house salad and garlic toast.