Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Montpelier
/
Montpelier
/
Cake
Montpelier restaurants that serve cake
Drop Tine Winery and Tap House
311 West Main St, Montpelier
No reviews yet
Cheese cake
$4.50
More about Drop Tine Winery and Tap House
JJWINNS
13508 ST RT 15, Montpelier
No reviews yet
Lava Cake
$6.00
A chocolate lovers delight! Filled with warm chocolate fudge and served with a scoop of ice cream. Topped with raspberry sauce.
More about JJWINNS
Browse other tasty dishes in Montpelier
Pretzels
Tacos
More near Montpelier to explore
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston