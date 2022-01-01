Montpelier restaurants you'll love

Montpelier restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Montpelier

Montpelier's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Montpelier restaurants

Abbey Lane image

 

Abbey Lane

445 Industrial Ln, Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/4 Pound Hamburger$3.21
Abbey Lane Burgers are 1/4 Pound of Vermont Produced Beef and are cooked to order. Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Toasted Bun. You can customize your Burger with Cheese, Bacon and additional Vegetable choices at an additional cost.
Cheese Personal Pizza$4.95
Single Egg$0.69
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

961 US-2, Middlesex

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Cranberry$9.00
Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, house made cranberry chutney, red onions, seasonal leafy greens, mayo on Waitsfield Common.
Butter Croissant$3.00
A classic. Many layers are painstakingly crafted by our pastry chefs. Delicious as is, or try it with a side of jam!
Almond Croissant$4.25
Our croissant split in half and spread with our own almond frangipane. Dipped in simple syrup before baking for added sweetness and crunch.
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

89 Main Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Monster$10.50
Cabot cheddar, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil-sunflower seed pesto
Choco Nutty$6.50
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread with a side of whipped cream
Noah's Ark$11.00
Two cage-free eggs made to order, two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes, and your choice of two pieces of local bacon or sausage with a side of VT maple syrup
Banner pic

 

Three Penny Taproom

108 Main Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Main pic

 

Mad Taco - Montpelier

72 Main St, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Positive Pie Montpelier

22 State Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Baby Arugula | Cracked Pepper | Lemon Aioli Spicy Arrabbiata | Lemon Wedge
Julius Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken | Romaine | Aged Parmesan House Caesar | Lemon Wedge
Family Moonshadow$26.00
