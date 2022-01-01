Montpelier restaurants you'll love
Abbey Lane
445 Industrial Ln, Berlin
Popular items
1/4 Pound Hamburger
$3.21
Abbey Lane Burgers are 1/4 Pound of Vermont Produced Beef and are cooked to order. Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Toasted Bun. You can customize your Burger with Cheese, Bacon and additional Vegetable choices at an additional cost.
Cheese Personal Pizza
$4.95
Single Egg
$0.69
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
961 US-2, Middlesex
Popular items
Turkey & Cranberry
$9.00
Northcountry Smokehouse turkey, house made cranberry chutney, red onions, seasonal leafy greens, mayo on Waitsfield Common.
Butter Croissant
$3.00
A classic. Many layers are painstakingly crafted by our pastry chefs. Delicious as is, or try it with a side of jam!
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Our croissant split in half and spread with our own almond frangipane. Dipped in simple syrup before baking for added sweetness and crunch.
The Skinny Pancake
89 Main Street, Montpelier
Popular items
Veggie Monster
$10.50
Cabot cheddar, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil-sunflower seed pesto
Choco Nutty
$6.50
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread with a side of whipped cream
Noah's Ark
$11.00
Two cage-free eggs made to order, two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes, and your choice of two pieces of local bacon or sausage with a side of VT maple syrup
Mad Taco - Montpelier
72 Main St, Montpelier
Positive Pie Montpelier
22 State Street, Montpelier
Popular items
Crispy Calamari
$13.00
Baby Arugula | Cracked Pepper | Lemon Aioli Spicy Arrabbiata | Lemon Wedge
Julius Caesar Wrap
$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken | Romaine | Aged Parmesan House Caesar | Lemon Wedge
Family Moonshadow
$26.00