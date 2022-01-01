Chicken soup in Montpelier
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
961 US-2, Middlesex
Soup du Jour - Sweet Potato Chicken Curry
A warming curry soup with organic sweet potatoes, local Perrin Farm chicken, and coconut milk. Garnished with cilantro.
Soup du Jour - Chicken & Wild Rice
A classic comfort food with local Perrin Farm chicken, vegetables, and Minnesota wild rice. Garnished with parsley.
Soup du Jour - Chicken Tagine
A hearty Moroccan spiced chicken stew featuring local Perrin Farm chicken, organic tomatoes, raisins, and chickpeas. Garnished with parsley.