Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Montpelier

Go
Montpelier restaurants
Toast

Montpelier restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

961 US-2, Middlesex

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Soup du Jour - Sweet Potato Chicken Curry$0.00
A warming curry soup with organic sweet potatoes, local Perrin Farm chicken, and coconut milk. Garnished with cilantro.
Soup du Jour - Chicken & Wild Rice$0.00
A classic comfort food with local Perrin Farm chicken, vegetables, and Minnesota wild rice. Garnished with parsley.
Soup du Jour - Chicken Tagine$0.00
A hearty Moroccan spiced chicken stew featuring local Perrin Farm chicken, organic tomatoes, raisins, and chickpeas. Garnished with parsley.
More about Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake - Montpelier

89 Main Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
More about The Skinny Pancake - Montpelier

Browse other tasty dishes in Montpelier

Sweet Potato Fries

Tortilla Soup

Garden Salad

Chai Lattes

Bruschetta

Hot Chocolate

Burritos

Pumpkin Pies

Map

More near Montpelier to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston