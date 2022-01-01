Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mixed green salad in
Montpelier
/
Montpelier
/
Mixed Green Salad
Montpelier restaurants that serve mixed green salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
961 US-2, Middlesex
Avg 4.5
(223 reviews)
Ananda's Gardens Salad Green Mix
$6.00
More about Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
Positive Pie Montpelier
22 State Street, Montpelier
No reviews yet
Kids Mixed Greens Salad
$6.00
More about Positive Pie Montpelier
