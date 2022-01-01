Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Montpelier

Montpelier restaurants
Montpelier restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

961 US-2, Middlesex

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Raisin Walnut Panini$2.75
Fig Anise Panini$2.75
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

89 Main Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Intervale Panini$11.50
Fresh tomato, spinach, VT mozzarella, and pesto mayo served toasted on local sourdough
The Ramble Panini$11.50
Ham, cheddar cheese, VT apples, red onion and chipotle mayo served toasted on local sourdough
