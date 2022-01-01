Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Montpelier

Montpelier restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

961 US-2, Middlesex

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Pumpkin Pie$26.00
More about Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake - Montpelier

89 Main Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Pumpkin Pie$6.79
More about The Skinny Pancake - Montpelier

