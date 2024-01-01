Roasted beet salad in Montpelier

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Red Hen Bakery and Cafe

961 US-2, Middlesex

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet & Sweet Potato Salad$6.00
Roasted Bear Roots Farm beets and sweet potatoes with shaved parmesan, scallion, sunflower seeds, and a honey dijon vinaigrette.
**This is a deli style salad and does not come with greens.
Roasted Golden Beet Salad 8oz$6.00
Roasted golden beets, sunflower seeds, olive oil, vinegar, and fresh parsley.
This is a deli style salad and does not come with greens.
More about Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Positive Pie Montpelier - 22 State Street

22 State Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
arugula | roasted beets | chevre | candied walnuts | maple balsamic
More about Positive Pie Montpelier - 22 State Street

