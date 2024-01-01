Roasted beet salad in Montpelier
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
961 US-2, Middlesex
|Roasted Beet & Sweet Potato Salad
|$6.00
Roasted Bear Roots Farm beets and sweet potatoes with shaved parmesan, scallion, sunflower seeds, and a honey dijon vinaigrette.
**This is a deli style salad and does not come with greens.
|Roasted Golden Beet Salad 8oz
|$6.00
Roasted golden beets, sunflower seeds, olive oil, vinegar, and fresh parsley.
This is a deli style salad and does not come with greens.