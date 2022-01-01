Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Montpelier

Montpelier restaurants
Toast

Montpelier restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

89 Main Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Served with your choice of ketchup or pesto mayo
More about The Skinny Pancake
Restaurant banner

 

Positive Pie Montpelier

22 State Street, Montpelier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Ketchup, Honey Mustard Sauce
More about Positive Pie Montpelier

