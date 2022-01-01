Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Montpelier
/
Montpelier
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Montpelier restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Skinny Pancake
89 Main Street, Montpelier
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Served with your choice of ketchup or pesto mayo
More about The Skinny Pancake
Positive Pie Montpelier
22 State Street, Montpelier
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
Ketchup, Honey Mustard Sauce
More about Positive Pie Montpelier
