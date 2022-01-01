Montrose restaurants you'll love
Montrose's top cuisines
Must-try Montrose restaurants
More about Gelsinger's Meats Market Deli
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gelsinger's Meats Market Deli
2016 Montrose Ave, Montrose
|Popular items
|Angry Tri Tip
|$14.95
Sliced Tri Tip, Grilled Green Chilies, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Horsey Mayo & Spinach on Ciabatta
|Pastrami Dip
|$14.95
House Made Pastrami, Pickles, Yellow Mustard and Swiss Cheese on a French Roll w/Au Jus Dip
|The G.M. Club
|$14.95
House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, House Smoked Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo & Choice of Toasted Bread
More about Giuseppe's Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Giuseppe's Pizzeria
2428 Honolulu Ave, Montrose
|Popular items
|1 Meatball
|$3.00