Burritos in Montrose

2334 Honolulu Avenue, Glendale
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
Vegan beef, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and fries topped with our secret sauce wrapped in a perfectly toasted 13.5" tortilla.
2201 Honolulu Ave, Montrose
|Cali Burrito
|$16.50
Tri-Tip, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries & Roasted Tomato Salsa wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
3 Eggs, Bacon Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns & Chili. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla