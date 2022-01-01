Go
Toast

Montrose Cheese & Wine

We will be opened Wednesday-Saturday from 12pm-6pm. Please place your Pre-order online!

CHEESE

1618 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Baguette$5.00
From Magnol French Bakery
Firehook Sea Salt Crackers$9.00
House Marinated Olives
Sandwich of the Day$10.00
Tuesday: Porchetta, Red Pepper Caciotta, Pickled Carrots, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Farm Greens, on Ciabatta
Wednesday: Turkey Breast, Brie, Pickled Gala Apples, Honey Dijon, Baby Arugula, on Demi Baguette
Thursday: Curry Chickpea Salad, Marinated Feta, Baby Arugula, on Ciabatta
Friday: Muffuletta! Genoa Salami, Mortadella w/ Pistachios, Hot Capocollo, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, on Focaccia
Saturday: Pastrami, Swiss, Tangy Toasted Sesame Coleslaw, Russian Dressing, on Pretzel Bun
Sunday: Jambon Beurre
June's Rosé$22.99
From our partner, June Rodil MS and Weingut Markus Huber, our house sparkling rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir and Zweigelt! A perfect patio-pounder and year long quaffer. Dry, freshly fruited with strawberry and tart cherry notes.
Pasteis de Nata$3.00
Now available throughout the week! Traditional Portuguese Caramelized sweet egg tartlet
Canele de Bordeaux$3.00
A crisp exterior with a gooey custard flavored with vanilla and dark rum. Baked in a copper mold lined with beeswax and clarified butter.
Cheese Board Kit$45.00
Build your own cheese board! Kit includes: Cheesemonger's choice of three 4oz cheeses, Lemon Almond & Hazelnuts, Jan's Farmhouse Cranberry Pistachio Crisps, Bee2Bee local honey.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1618 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Yankee

No reviews yet

Comfortable restaurant and patio with rotating Southern Yankee beers, seasonal fare, and crafted cocktails.

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pistolero's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston