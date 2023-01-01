Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian chicken salad in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve asian chicken salad

Item pic

 

Camp Robber

1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian BBQ Chicken Salad$16.45
Romaine, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips with Poppyseed dressing
More about Camp Robber
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD D$17.99
More about The Stone House

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Chicken Pasta

Prime Ribs

Sundaes

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Steak Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Montrose to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston