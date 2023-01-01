Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Asian chicken salad in
Montrose
/
Montrose
/
Asian Chicken Salad
Montrose restaurants that serve asian chicken salad
Camp Robber
1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose
No reviews yet
Asian BBQ Chicken Salad
$16.45
Romaine, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips with Poppyseed dressing
More about Camp Robber
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Stone House
1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose
Avg 4.5
(1132 reviews)
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD D
$17.99
More about The Stone House
Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose
Chicken Pasta
Prime Ribs
Sundaes
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Scampi
Steak Salad
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Montrose to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1152 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(353 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1003 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston