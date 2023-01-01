Cake in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve cake
Camp Robber
1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose
|SL Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$8.25
(GFO)(V)
|Housemade Crab Cakes
|$16.95
with remoulade sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Stone House
1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose
|Lemon Italian Cake
|$9.49
White lemon cake with creamy mascarpone cheese filling, topped with raspberry sauce & whipped cream
|CRAB CAKES D
|$17.99
|Carrot Cake
|$9.49
Moist carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting, drizzled with caramel, topped with whipped cream