Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Camp Robber

1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
SL Chocolate Raspberry Cake$8.25
(GFO)(V)
Housemade Crab Cakes$16.95
with remoulade sauce
More about Camp Robber
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Italian Cake$9.49
White lemon cake with creamy mascarpone cheese filling, topped with raspberry sauce & whipped cream
CRAB CAKES D$17.99
Carrot Cake$9.49
Moist carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting, drizzled with caramel, topped with whipped cream
More about The Stone House

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Chicken Parmesan

Key Lime Pies

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Montrose to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston