Chicken fried steaks in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Jimmers BBQ

1413 E. Main St., Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$18.49
More about Jimmers BBQ
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
L CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$16.99
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK D$19.99
More about The Stone House

