Chicken pasta in
Montrose
/
Montrose
/
Chicken Pasta
Montrose restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Camp Robber
1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose
No reviews yet
Rosemary Chicken Alfredo Pasta
$19.44
(GFO) Stuffed with swiss cheese and fresh herbs
More about Camp Robber
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Stone House
1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose
Avg 4.5
(1132 reviews)
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta
$22.99
More about The Stone House
