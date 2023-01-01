Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Camp Robber

1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosemary Chicken Alfredo Pasta$19.44
(GFO) Stuffed with swiss cheese and fresh herbs
More about Camp Robber
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta$22.99
More about The Stone House

