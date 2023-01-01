Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve chili

Jimmers BBQ

1413 E. Main St., Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Burger$15.49
Smothered with green chili and jack cheese. Served open faced.
More about Jimmers BBQ
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
SMOTHERED GRN CHILI FRIES D$10.49
L GRN CHILI FRIES$10.49
More about The Stone House

