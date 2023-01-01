Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Montrose
/
Montrose
/
Chili
Montrose restaurants that serve chili
Jimmers BBQ
1413 E. Main St., Montrose
No reviews yet
Green Chili Burger
$15.49
Smothered with green chili and jack cheese. Served open faced.
More about Jimmers BBQ
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Stone House
1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose
Avg 4.5
(1132 reviews)
SMOTHERED GRN CHILI FRIES D
$10.49
L GRN CHILI FRIES
$10.49
More about The Stone House
