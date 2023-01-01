Pies in Montrose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Camp Robber

1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
SL Peanut Butter Pie$8.25
SL San Juan Mud Pie$8.25
SL Key Lime Pie$8.25
More about Camp Robber
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.99
Creamy & tangy key lime custard on a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream; house-made & served in individual containers
Peanut Butter Pie$8.99
Light & creamy peanut butter filling on a chocolate crust, tipped with Reese's peanut butter cups, dark fudge, caramel & whipped cream
More about The Stone House

