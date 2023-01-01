Pies in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve pies
Camp Robber
1515 Ogden Rd, Montrose
|SL Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.25
|SL San Juan Mud Pie
|$8.25
|SL Key Lime Pie
|$8.25
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Stone House
1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
Creamy & tangy key lime custard on a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream; house-made & served in individual containers
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.99
Light & creamy peanut butter filling on a chocolate crust, tipped with Reese's peanut butter cups, dark fudge, caramel & whipped cream