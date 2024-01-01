Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

The Inn Pub, LLC

458 S. Main St, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie N Milk Cake$8.00
More about The Inn Pub, LLC
Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant image

 

Oip montrose

363 Grow Ave, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
cookies$8.00
More about Oip montrose

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Crispy Chicken

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Cheese Fries

Chili

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Montrose to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston