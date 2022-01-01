Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant image

 

Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant - Montrose

401 grow ave, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
onion tom mozz
More about Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant - Montrose
Restaurant banner

 

Two Blondes Bistro - 498 S Main St Ste A

498 S Main St Ste A, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons on a bed of mixed greens
All dressings are served on the side for our salads
More about Two Blondes Bistro - 498 S Main St Ste A

