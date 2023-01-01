Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Montvale

Go
Montvale restaurants
Toast

Montvale restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Davey's Irish Pub

5 Park St, Montvale

Avg 4.4 (660 reviews)
Takeout
The Godfather$24.00
More about Davey's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

EONS Greek Food For Life - Montvale

18A Farm View, Montvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CYO Wrap Chicken$13.41
Create Your Own wrap with Chicken!
Eons Chicken Wrap$13.41
Chicken, Greek Salad (feta & olives), Tzatziki, Organic Greens
More about EONS Greek Food For Life - Montvale

Browse other tasty dishes in Montvale

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Steak Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Pies

Chili

Quesadillas

Map

More near Montvale to explore

Paramus

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Monsey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wyckoff

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1099 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston