Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Montvale
/
Montvale
/
Chicken Wraps
Montvale restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Davey's Irish Pub
5 Park St, Montvale
Avg 4.4
(660 reviews)
The Godfather
$24.00
More about Davey's Irish Pub
EONS Greek Food For Life - Montvale
18A Farm View, Montvale
No reviews yet
CYO Wrap Chicken
$13.41
Create Your Own wrap with Chicken!
Eons Chicken Wrap
$13.41
Chicken, Greek Salad (feta & olives), Tzatziki, Organic Greens
More about EONS Greek Food For Life - Montvale
Browse other tasty dishes in Montvale
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Steak Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Pies
Chili
Quesadillas
More near Montvale to explore
Paramus
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Monsey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Wyckoff
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ramsey
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Mahwah
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1099 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(669 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(169 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston