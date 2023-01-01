Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Montvale
/
Montvale
/
Pies
Montvale restaurants that serve pies
FRENCH FRIES
Davey's Irish Pub
5 Park St, Montvale
Avg 4.4
(660 reviews)
Shepherd's Pie
$24.00
More about Davey's Irish Pub
EONS Greek Food For Life - Montvale
18A Farm View, Montvale
No reviews yet
Spinach Pie
$5.68
Spinach Pies
$3.85
Spinach & Phyllo dough - 2 Triangles per order
More about EONS Greek Food For Life - Montvale
