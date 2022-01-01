Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Montvale

Montvale restaurants
Montvale restaurants that serve tacos

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Davey's Irish Pub

5 Park St, Montvale

Avg 4.4 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$15.00
More about Davey's Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

St. Joseph Regional High School

40 Chestnut Ridge rd, Montvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday (Soft shell)- Tuesday$0.00
More about St. Joseph Regional High School

