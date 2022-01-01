Monumental Market

VeeVee

No reviews yet

Vee Vee is a 35-seat indoor (and now a 24-seat patio) neighborhood restaurant opened in 2008 by Dan and Kristen Valachovic (Mr. and Mrs. Vee). We serve creative American fare along with craft beers and artisan wines. We strive to source our meat, seafood, produce, beer and wine from small and/or local producers that employ sustainable practices. Dress is casual and the vibe is relaxed– we hope to see you soon!

