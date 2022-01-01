Go
Monumental Market

Nut-Free Bakery and Cafe in Jamaica Plain!

36 south st • $

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Muffin - Donut$2.80
Spiced buttermilk muffin rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread$3.28
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.10
Drip Coffee$2.80
Coffee Cake Crumb Bar$3.74
Buttermilk cake bottom with blueberry layered beneath a brown sugar crumb
Scone - Vegan - Cranberry Orange$3.74
Raspberry Vanilla
London Fog$4.44
Early grey tea, steamed milk of your choice, and vanilla
Cold Brew$3.97
Latte$3.97
Apple Cake (slice)$4.21
36 south st

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
