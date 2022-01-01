Monuts
From scratch breakfast, lunch, and pastries seven days a week.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
1002 9th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1002 9th St
Durham NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Moe's Original BBQ
BBQ Restaurant!
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!
Happy + Hale
Come in and enjoy!