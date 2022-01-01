Go
From scratch breakfast, lunch, and pastries seven days a week.

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

1002 9th St • $

Avg 4 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toasts$5.25
Our house focaccia topped with lemon-avocado mash, sea salt, and red pepper flakes. This is a smaller portion designed to be a side to a salad or soup.
*Item contains wheat
Strawberry Shortcake Donut$3.00
Vanilla cake donut topped with strawberry glaze, vanilla buttercream, and a sweet NC-grown strawberry!
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Donuts are fried in soybean oil. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Quiche with Soup or Salad$10.00
One slice of our current quiche served with a side of soup or house salad.
Allergen contents vary based on specific selections, but may contain wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, and/or soy. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions of anybody in your party before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Spring Mint Latte$5.00
Little Waves’ Ternura espresso fresh mint syrup and your choice of milk. Alt milk available.
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
London Fog$3.75
Tea Pigs English Breakfast brewed with steamed milk.
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (I'm vegan!)$1.75
Deliciously chewy vegan cookie dough studded with dark chocolate and topped with sea salt.
*Item contains wheat. Please inform us of any allergies or aversions before placing your order as not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Bacon & Guac Breakfast Burrito$11.50
flour tortilla, queso fresco, scrambled eggs, guacamole, applewood smoked bacon, maple sriracha home fries
*Item contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. Please inform our staff of any allergies or aversions. Not all ingredients are listed on this menu.
Americano$3.00
2 shots of Little Waves' Ternura espresso with hot water (8oz)
To help expedite the pickup process, we will begin making your espresso drink when your food items are ready. Please be sure to arrive at your quoted pickup time to ensure that your drink is fresh.
Cortado$3.50
A double shot of Little Waves Ternura blend espresso and 2 oz of milk.
Espresso$2.75
A double shot of Little Waves Ternura blend espresso.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1002 9th St

Durham NC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
