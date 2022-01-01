Moo-Over
We are plant based premium ice creme shoppe. We offer gluten free, dairy free, egg free desserts along with coffee, tea and latte's.
207 West Van Buren Street
Location
207 West Van Buren Street
Columbia City IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Columbia City Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
Tri-Lakes Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Portside Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
DW Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!