Moo-Over

We are plant based premium ice creme shoppe. We offer gluten free, dairy free, egg free desserts along with coffee, tea and latte's.

207 West Van Buren Street

Location

Columbia City IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
