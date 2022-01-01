Moodus BBQ
Come on in and enjoy!
12 Rae Palmer Rd
Popular Items
Location
12 Rae Palmer Rd
Moodus CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Square Peg Higganum/Truck bar
Come in and enjoy!
Rossini’s Restaurant & Pizza
BUSINESS HOURS: SUNDAY, WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY 11:30am - 8:00pm
FRIDAY & SATURDAY 11:30am - 8:30pm Closed on Monday & Tuesday
The Village Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Grano Arso
At the heart of Grano Arso, Chef Joel mills native New England grains in house to create an old-world approach to his pasta and bread. Coupled with warm and knowledgeable hospitality, Grano Arso is the neighborhood go-to eatery for wholesome cooking, Italian wine, local beers, and specialty cocktails.