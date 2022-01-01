Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Moody Tongue is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate or, as Rouben describes, a "moody tongue." Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef's mindset. In 2019, the brewery relocated and expanded to launch two all-new dining concepts -- a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, as well as an upscale, intimate restaurant, The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, both led by nine-time Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jared Wentworth.



BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

2515 S Wabash Ave • $$