Moody Tongue
Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Moody Tongue is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate or, as Rouben describes, a "moody tongue." Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef's mindset. In 2019, the brewery relocated and expanded to launch two all-new dining concepts -- a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, as well as an upscale, intimate restaurant, The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, both led by nine-time Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jared Wentworth.
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
2515 S Wabash Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2515 S Wabash Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
