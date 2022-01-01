Go
Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Moody Tongue is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate or, as Rouben describes, a "moody tongue." Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef's mindset. In 2019, the brewery relocated and expanded to launch two all-new dining concepts -- a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, as well as an upscale, intimate restaurant, The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, both led by nine-time Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jared Wentworth.

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

2515 S Wabash Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (1579 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2515 S Wabash Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

