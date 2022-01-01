Go
Moody's

Moody's is a speakeasy themed lounge featuring handcrafted food and cocktails.

546 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wagyu Tenderloin$48.00
A 6oz Wagyu beef tenderloin fillet, served with fingerling potatoes and a whiskey cream reduction sauce.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
House cut fries, parmesan, cracked pepper, parsley, white truffle oil, and garlic sriracha aioli.
Potato Croquettes$9.00
Light and fluffy panko and herb encrusted potato croquettes with a whiskey cream reduction and truffle oil.
Wagyu NY Strip$48.00
A 10oz Wagyu Beef NY strip served with truffle mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetable.
Wagyu Steak Salad$20.00
Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.
Lemon Dill Chicken On Sourdough$18.00
A deep fried lightly breaded chicken breast with lemon dill aioli, sliced heirloom tomato, lettuce, onion, and melted sharp cheddar cheeses on locally made sourdough loaf. Served with spicy coleslaw.
Location

GRAND JUNCTION CO

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Bin 707 Foodbar

No reviews yet

Seasonal Colorado Cuisine from local & Colorado sources. We Aim to Please!

Junct'n Square Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacoparty

No reviews yet

Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team

626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come Enjoy 626 Grab N' Go! Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 7:30PM

