Moody's Kitchen

Simply put, Moody’s Kitchen is dedicated to preparing food that is delicious, nutritious and appealing. But there is nothing simple about aspiring to be the best.
Fresh, Savory, Handmade. That's our mission.

7129 Merrimac Trail • $$

Avg 5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon Cochon Salad$17.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
Seafood Manicotti Special$25.00
3 Large pasta filled with Sea Scallops, Scottish Salmon, Gulf Shrimps and Crabmeat with Shiitake Mushrooms, Ricotta, Parsley, and Tarragon.
Cochon Salad$10.00
Our "House Salad" Fresh mixed greens with roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
Joyce Farms Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
All natural Joyce Farms chicken tenderloins tossed in our house buttermilk batter. Fried & served with barbeque sauce on the side.
Wagyu Burger$15.00
Wood grilled Waygu burger topped with house bacon and maple smoked cheddar on a brioche bun.
Moody’s Sticky Ribs$15.00
Braised pork baby back ribs, flash fried & tossed in our sweet chili sauce.
Au Gratin Potato$5.00
Thinly sliced layered potatoes with parmesan cheese and blue cheese.
Scottish Salmon Entree$28.00
Wood grilled Scottish salmon filet with vegetables and your choice of potato with our honey lime ginger sauce on the side.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

7129 Merrimac Trail

Williamsburg VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
