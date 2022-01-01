Bars & Lounges
American
Moody's Pub
Open today 11:30 AM - 1:00 AM
95 Reviews
$$
5910 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Location
5910 N. Broadway, Chicago IL 60660
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Gino's North
Come in and enjoy!
Dream Cafe WP
Globally-inspired comfort food lovingly prepared by our team of talented chefs. We seek to offer healthy, diverse options for the Englewood neighborhood and communities at large, with the majority of ingredients coming from community gardens and farms. Our DREAM is that our community can enjoy their traditional favorites and healthier alternatives in the same space.
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Stop in for coffee, pizza and cocktails!
Flaco's Tacos
Come in and enjoy!