Go
Toast

Mookies New York Deli

An Authentic NY Deli and Bar in the heart of the Triangle. Great Reuben's, black and white cookies as well as cocktails, craft beers, and wine. Dine-in, curbside, delivery, and catering all available.

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corned Beef Reuben Petite$14.95
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup$5.95
chicken broth, carrots, parsnip and chicken and our own parsley and dill matzo balls
Corned Beef Petite$12.50
Lower Eastside Eggrolls$5.45
stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and served with horseradish aioli
Marcey's Crispy Brussel sprouts$8.00
crispy Brussel sprouts with red onion and pastrami crisps and a balsamic glaze
Potato Knish$3.65
served with brown mustard
Dave's Italian Sandwich$15.50
Selection of ham, sausages, and salamis with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, vinegar, and garlic aioli on a kaiser roll. served with French fries
Chicken Matzo ball Soup$5.75
Potato Latke$3.95
2 potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream
See full menu

Location

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705

CARY NC

Sunday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

a’Verde

No reviews yet

Bienvenidos and Welcome to A’Verde Cocina and Tequila Library in Cary! Our conscious focus is on the flavors of Mexico and gracious hospitality, in a tranquil setting that is alive with vibrant neighbors and friends.

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

The Poké Republic

No reviews yet

Order a poké bowl and enjoy!

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Online Ordering Available:
Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm Sunday 5pm-8pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston