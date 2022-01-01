Go
Toast

Moon Rise Cafe

Kick Start your Day with Us!

ICE CREAM

2 Broadway • $

Avg 4.8 (811 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Organic Coffee$2.55
Ultimate Iced Coffee$4.95
Espresso shots with vanilla, half & half & coffee ice cubes
Bagel$2.45
Choice of plain, wheat, cheddar, everything, or Jalapeno cheddar toasted ,with cream cheese, butter, or just the way it is.
Organic Hot Coffee$2.25
Tuscan Delight$5.95
2 eggs, pepperjack cheese, grilled peppers, onions, buffalo ranch on Tuscan bread
Egg Sandwich$4.75
2 eggs on choice of bread
Green Omelette Sandwich$5.95
2 eggs, spinach, olives, pepper/onion mix, pepperjack cheese, buffalo ranch on sourdough bread
Tumble tea$3.25
Moonrise Special$5.25
Our signature breakfast sandwich! 2 eggs, avocado, American cheese on a croissant.
Cold Brew$3.95
Cold brewed for 22 hours
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Broadway

North Haven CT

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bomb Wings & Rice Bar

No reviews yet

Bomb specializes Chicken Wings & Fried Rice. All natural, hormone free, farm fresh ingredients. Gluten free & vegetarian options available. Build your own rice bowls.

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Epicurean Feast @ Medtronic CT

Millpond Gatherings

No reviews yet

Your Table at the Farm!

The Cellar at Treadwell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston