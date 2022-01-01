Go
Moon Room

3000 Los Feliz Bl.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Full Dozen Wings$12.00
with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce
Fry Me Half$4.00
Your Choice:
Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Tater Tots, or Our Famous Fried Pickles
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich$10.00
Crispy panko-crusted Green Tomatoes topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and house-made Green Godess dressing on a toasted Bun. (Vegetarian)
Chicken Tenders$9.00
chicken breast tenders with buttermilk batter
Fry Me Full$7.00
Your Choice:
Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Tater Tots, or Our Famous Fried Pickles
Classic Burger$12.00
1/3 lb house ground beef blend burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup, & mustard
Tropico To Go$25.00
MEZCAL, APEROL, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, STRAWBERRY- 12oz SERVING FOR 2+
Mac N Cheese$9.00
classic with four cheese blend
East Side Spritz To Go$25.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken breast with housemade cole slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo
Location

3000 Los Feliz Bl.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
