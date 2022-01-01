Go
Moona

Come on in and enjoy!

243 Hampshire St, • $$

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)

Popular Items

Baklawa$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
Date molasses BBQ steak tips$18.00
smoked Eggplant, served with rice, salad, and bread.
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Chicken shish tawouk$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
Grape Leaves$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
Chicken Tagine$24.00
Fritters$10.00
Fatteh$13.00
Eggplant fatteh with yogurt, grape molasses, garlic, pine nuts, pita crisps.
Falafel$10.00
Fattoush$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

243 Hampshire St,

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
