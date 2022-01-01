Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Moonachie

Moonachie restaurants
Moonachie restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ

87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, oregano, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
Soy Bbq Chicken Salad$14.99
BBQ Soy chic’n with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and low-fat ranch dressing
Bbq Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled BBQ chicken breast with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill

